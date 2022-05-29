Breaking News
Rescue operation halted for crashed aircraft in Nepal due to snow
Sidhu Moosewala killing seems result of inter-gang rivalry, says Punjab DGP
Maharashtra: Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event
Punjab: Singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district
My mother is critical, don't tell anything to her: Sister of woman on board crashed Nepal plane requests police
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Aamir Khan tugs your heartstrings in this much anticipated film

'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Aamir Khan tugs your heartstrings in this much anticipated film

Updated on: 29 May,2022 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched with huge fanfare today on television amidst the IPL 2022 finale

'Laal Singh Chaddha' Trailer: Aamir Khan tugs your heartstrings in this much anticipated film

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Aamir Khan Productions


The wait is finally over! All the movie and cricket enthusiasts were treated to the biggest and most highly-anticipated trailer of the year – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was launched with huge fanfare today on television amidst the T20 finale match that gave the cricket and movie buffs across the world an adrenaline rush. This is the first time ever that a film is going grand to this scale with its trailer launch on a world television platform and the sports world.





Show full article

Laal Singh Chaddha aamir khan Kareena Kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK