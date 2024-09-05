Laapataa Ladies is making its way to Japan. The film's director, Kiran Rao, announced on Instagram that it will be released in Japan next month, check out the announcement

After making an impact in India, Laapataa Ladies is making its way to Japan. The film's director, Kiran Rao, announced on Instagram that it will be released in Japan next month.

Laapata Ladies to release theatrically in Japan, check it out

On Wednesday, Kiran Rao posted a clip from the movie, captioning it, "Laapataa Ladies will be found in Japan from October 4, 2024. We are so excited for our theatrical release in Japan by Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu." The film, set in rural India, showcases the story of two brides who get separated during a train journey and that leads to a complicated journey." The film, set in rural India, tells the story of two brides who get separated during a train ride, leading to an unexpected and complicated journey.

Laapata Ladies screened at the Supreme Court

Actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao attended the screening of their film 'Laapataa Ladies' at the Supreme Court recently.

During the event, Aamir Khan shared his motivation for producing the film, explaining that he wanted to give back to society by providing a platform for new talent. He reflected on his time during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he decided to use his remaining active years to contribute more significantly to the film industry.

"During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai....I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much. I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process," Aamir Khan explained during an interaction with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"'Laapataa Ladies' is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent," he said.

Laapataa Ladies, which focuses on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 and received a standing ovation. The film stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles.