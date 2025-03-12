Durgesh Kumar’s film Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. He asserts that his films are praised but critics rarely mention his name while appreciating the project

Actor Durgesh Kumar, who made his debut in films with Imtiaz Ali's ‘Highway’, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, and went on to star in projects like ‘Sultan’, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, and ‘Bhakshak’, among others has now revealed that he’s been struggling to find work for the last 1.5 years.

Durgesh Kumar has to chase casting directors

The actor, who is an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), told Times of India, “It has been very tough. People see the success of Panchayat, but the reality is that even after 12 years of work, it’s a struggle. In the last 1.5 years, I haven’t received an audition call from major production houses. I work with smaller producers who recognize my talent...The industry recognizes my work, but I still have to chase casting directors for auditions. Even after Highway and Panchayat, no major production house has offered me a lead role. Everyone knows me, yet I haven’t received any major offers. I continue to audition and get selected for some roles, but it’s unpredictable."

‘Don’t get the credit I deserve’

Durgesh’s film Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. He asserts that his films are praised but critics rarely mention his name while appreciating the project. “It’s strange. The projects have won awards, but critics rarely mention my name. Despite working in the industry for 25 years, I don’t get the credit I deserve. However, I’m happy that the audience appreciates my work,” he added.

'Laapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

In 2024, Durgesh purchased his first house in Mumbai. To earn money and manage his living in a maximum city, the actor revealed that had to work in soft porn. “I convinced myself, saying, ‘No one gives you room rent, friends don't give you money. It's a lie that you can struggle for 10-20 years with your friends’ money.’ So, I took support with the small things I did,” he earlier told Mid-day.