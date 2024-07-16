Nominated at Melbourne film fest for Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha says earnings through social media activities give her freedom to pick and choose movies

Not too long ago, Pratibha Ranta would look in awe at Alia Bhatt’s performances on the big screen. Today, her performance in Laapataa Ladies has scored her a nomination alongside Bhatt in the Best Actor category at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. “Alia, Jyotika [for Kaathal—The Core, 2023] and Parvathy [for Ullozhukku] have inspired me with the kind of roles they’ve done and continue to do. To be nominated alongside them is a dream come true,” she says.

After playing the strong-minded Jaya in her debut film, Ranta was seen in a short but impactful part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in May. Her life hasn’t remained the same ever since she became a popular face. “I want to keep my life as it used to be before. When my life was simple, I was able to focus on my craft more. I always remind myself of that.”

Being grounded also helps the actor approach her work practically. She is happy to use her social media popularity for financial sustenance, which gives her the freedom to choose only films that she truly loves. “My social media activities make me so financially secure that when I am offered acting work, I’m not even negotiating money. I only negotiate on the script,” she says, adding that she aims to feature in more stories about women. “I want to lend a voice to the women around us. I’m being offered a variety of characters. They are so interesting that at times, I get confused about what to pick.” Does it get difficult to say no? “I had never read a script before this; all of this is new to me. It is not easy to turn down an offer. But if you’re honest, you find a way.”