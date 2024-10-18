Kiran Rao spoke about ‘Laapataa Ladies’, tackling themes of identity, empowerment, and sisterhood through a satirical and humorous lens during her talk with students of London School of Economics

Kiran Rao

Listen to this article Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao addresses students at London School of Economics x 00:00

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has captured the hearts of audiences with its perfect blend of humour and impactful storytelling. The film made waves with its OTT release and was also released in Japan, where it earned heaps of praise. Additionally, it made a distinct impact as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. While the film won over the masses, director Kiran Rao was invited by the London School of Economics, where she addressed the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiran Rao talks to students of London School of Economics

The production house shared the glimpses of Kiran Rao's visit to London School of Economics and jotted down the caption -

"Kiran Rao Invited by London School of Economics (@londonschoolofeconomics) & @NISAU_UK for a Captivating Discussion Following Lost Ladies' (Laapataa Ladies) Selection as India's Official Entry for Oscars 2025

In an engaging fireside chat, director Kiran Rao (@raodyness) shared her reflections on pushing the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema and her commitment to social change through film. Hosted at one of the world's foremost social science institutions LSE, the conversation offered students an inspiring look into Kiran's creative process and her vision for impactful filmmaking."

Kiran Rao Invited by London School of Economics & @NISAU_UK for a Captivating Discussion Following Lost Ladies’ (Laapataa Ladies) Selection as India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2025



In an engaging fireside chat, director Kiran Rao shared her reflections on pushing the boundaries… pic.twitter.com/DuQi5TEYF3 — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) October 18, 2024

During the session, the filmmaker spoke about ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (Lost Ladies) tackling themes of identity, empowerment, and sisterhood through a satirical and humorous lens. The discussion resonated deeply with students, offering a rare glimpse into Kiran's creative process and her vision for impactful filmmaking.

Speaking about her participation at the event, Kiran Rao said in a statement, “I am truly pleased to have had the opportunity to meet and interact with students at the London School of Economics and from universities throughout the UK through NISAU. Their enthusiasm and curiosity were inspiring. The discussion reaffirmed my belief in the transformative power of storytelling to connect communities and spark change”.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.