Laapataa Ladies: Shabana Azmi lauds Kiran Rao directorial and calls it a 'delightful film'

Shabana Azmi lauds Laapataa Ladies

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao, has been released in cinemas across the nation. Since its release, the film has captivated audiences with its storytelling, entertainment factor, flawless filmmaking by Kiran Rao. From critics to audiences, everyone is highly praising the film.

Days after its release, Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram and shared a poster of Kiran Rao's directorial and called it a 'delightful film.' While praising the movie, Azmi wrote, “What a delightful film #KiranRao’s #LaapataLadies is. So well-written with an authentic atmosphere and lovely performances by the cast, with #RaviKishen topping them all. The audience was laughing and clapping. Kudos to Kiran Rao. Please go and watch the film Now. Such little gems must be patronized by audiences.”

As soon as Azmi dropped the post, netizens started reacting to the post as they supported the veteran actress’ words. One user shared, “Totally agree with you. Please convey kudos to Ms. Rao on our behalf, it was a beautiful watch”. Another one wrote, “Rightly said, Shabana ma’am”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi was most recently seen in Karan Johar's directorial romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' The movie stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles along with Shabana Azmi. The veteran actress will also be seen in 'Lahore 1947.'

Rajkumar Santoshi's much-awaited ‘Lahore 1947,’ produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is one of the most anticipated films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film will see the legendary actress Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role.

Speaking about Shabana Azmi, Rajkumar Santoshi said, "Shabana ji has played various kinds of characters in her life, perhaps any actress has portrayed such a variety of characters. She is a tremendously talented actress, and her character in Lahore 1947 is central to the film, with the story revolving around her character.” The shooting of ‘Lahore, 1947’ started on February 13. Sunny Deol was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘Gadar 2.’