Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Kiran Rao’s second directorial starring Ravi Kishan is a perfect blend of quirk and comedy

The much-awaited teaser for Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is finally out, giving a glimpse of the mess created around the search for two young lost brides. Previously, the makers announced the release date of Kiran Rao's directorial, 5th January 5, 2024, with an interesting poster. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ marks the comeback of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film is Kiran Rao’s second movie as a director after Dhobi Ghat.

The teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ looks entertaining while transporting us to the backdrop of rural India. While it exudes the vibe of a clear mess set around the search for the two lost brides, it brings along humour in every frame. A quirky narrative is well supported by the stellar cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The teaser says it all, Kiran Rao, as a director, is all set to present yet another interesting story to the audience.

Aamir Khan Productions, via their social media, shared the teaser and captioned it, "Tarikh pata chali hai, Unka pata bhi jald hi lag jayega ! #LaapataaLadies 5 January 2024 se aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein ! Directed by #KiranRao Original Story by #BiplabGoswami Screenplay & Dialogues by #SnehaDesai Additional Dialogues by #DivyanidhiSharma."

Following the release of the teaser, fans flooded the comments section, showering their appreciation for the film. One fan exclaimed, "Waiting for This Aamir khan Production Mtlb Great Content Ki Guarantee," while another wrote, "Aisi feel good comedy films with humour bahut hi kam banti hai bollywood mein. "A user chimed in, saying, "Looking solid I'll surely watch it on the big screen. #LapataaLadies."

Being a project that marks the collaboration of Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been eagerly awaited by the audience. Moreover, the film is also getting screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, well ahead of its release.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.













