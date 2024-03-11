Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan praises Karan Deol, says he is 'giving it his all'

Lahore 1947: While talking about Karan Deol's role, Aamir Khan praised the actor's determination

Aamir Khan and Karan Deol

‘Lahore 1947,’ produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is indeed one of the most anticipated films that has piqued the audience's interest. The period film has a dream team attached to it, with some of the most creative names in the entertainment industry working in every department to make the film a grand cinematic affair on-screen. Besides the formidable forces Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are coming together for the first time.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan Deol had auditioned for a crucial character in Lahore 1947, and in a recent exciting update, it has been learned that Karan is finalized for the role for which he auditioned.

The actor will be seen essaying the character of Javed in the film, and shedding light on his character, actor-producer Aamir Khan said, "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table."

Further while praising Karan Deol, Aamir said, "Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it."

Aamir Khan Productions and Raj Kumar Santoshi are known for great casting in their films, and with the casting of the ambitious project 'Lahore 1947' getting more exciting and bigger day by day. Besides this, Rajkumar Santoshi has also roped in the immensely talented Santosh Sivan as the cameraman of Lahore 1947, who has been honoured with a Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes.

Talking about 'Lahore 1947,' Aamir Khan will take over the charge as the producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors. Apart from these, veteran actress Shabana Azmi will also join the cast.