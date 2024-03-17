Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Kho gaye hum kahan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Up and about: Kho gaye hum kahan?

Updated on: 18 March,2024 05:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Janhvi Kapoor inarguably steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week, but Aditya Roy Kapur may sure be missing a certain Ms. Panday on the ramp

Up and about: Kho gaye hum kahan?

Aditya Roy Kapur with Janhvi Kapoor; Bring the party: Madhuri Dixit Nene; Simply classic: Diana Penty. Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Kho gaye hum kahan?
x
00:00

Kho gaye hum kahan?


Where them girls at?: Arjun Rampal; Up for a fight on stage: Abhimanyu Dassani; A miss?: MadhooWhere them girls at?: Arjun Rampal; Up for a fight on stage: Abhimanyu Dassani; A miss?: Madhoo


Janhvi Kapoor inarguably steals the show at a fashion event, but Aditya Roy Kapur may sure be missing a certain Ms. Panday on the ramp


Just in

Triptii Dimri, Boney Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Shah Rukh Khan, Nysa Devgn

Triptii Dimri, Boney Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Shah Rukh Khan, Nysa Devgn

Sir, next film?'

Sir, next film?

Well aware of his busy schedule, we wonder if AR Rahman is being coaxed to collaborate on his next at a promotional do itself

Phir se?

Phir se?

With Tiger Shroff’s promotional outings being innundated with requests to kick and punch, we’re certain event organisers could get more creative

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor aditya roy kapur madhuri dixit madhoo shah arjun rampal abhimanyu dassani diana penty Shah Rukh Khan Tripti Dimri Nysa Devgn kajal aggarwal boney kapoor ar rahman tiger shroff bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK