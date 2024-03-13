Karishma Tanna closed the show for the Gen-next talent Yash Gada. She was seen lighting up the runway in a black denim ensemble.

Karishma Tanna Pic/Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram

Speaking to the media at the post-show conference, Karishma said, “I am always excited to be a part of Lakme and encourage all the young students who aspire to become the designer one day. I know how the dream works, I know the passion they have. The moment I got to know that I have to walk for one of the very talented designers, I was very happy. I am feeling very comfortable. Initially, I thought it is denim so I won't be comfortable, but I think my designer Yash (Gada) has done a fabulous job and I feel like a boss lady and behaving like a boss.”

When asked why she chose to turn showstopper, the actress asserted, “This show is indeed very special. I always give importance to students and I want to give because for big designers any artist, any celebrity can walk, but for them, to encourage them is a big thing. To come in the market, on the platform where they actually deserve, so for that I really like to encourage them and that's why I'm here.”

Although Karishma’s Instagram account is packed with her stunning avatars, she puts comfort above all. “I don't follow any fashion. Whatever makes me look good and feel comfortable I follow that,” she said on a parting note.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Showcasing the designs of several notable designers across the five days. The House of Lakme Grand Finale for Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to conclude with the collection of the award-winning designer Rahul Mishra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma Tanna garnered fame on OTT with Netflix's 'Scoop'. Created by Hansal Mehta, the series is a character-driven drama adapted from the book 'Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison' by Jigna Vora. Prior to 'Scoop' Karishma was known for her stint in 'Bigg Boss 8' and the daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.