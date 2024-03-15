Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > OTT queens Rasika Dugal Tillotama Shome Shweta Tripathi turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week Day 2
OTT queens Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week Day 2

Updated on: 15 March,2024 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Urvashi Kaur's muses took center stage, clad in timeless silhouettes that embodied the label’s ethos of authenticity and individuality.

OTT queens Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week Day 2

Urvashi Kaur at Lakme Fashion Week

Listen to this article
OTT queens Rasika Dugal, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week Day 2
x
00:00

Designer Urvashi Kaur commemorated her 15-year journey with a spectacular showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Titled, ‘Voices of Urvashi Kaur’, the show was a testament to the brand's effortless subversion of societal constructs and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, and creative disruption. It witnessed a slew of showstoppers who have been a voice for issues in society. These included Ratna Pathak Shah, Rasika Dugal, Mallika Dua, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Tripathi, Santanu Hazarika, Kaustav, Vibha Galhotra, Gurjeet Singh, Faraz Ansari and Suvir Saran. 



At the post-show conference, Rasika Dugal said, “In the years that I've worked, I've always felt the mark of a good show is if you've had fun backstage. Today was such a riot we had so much fun primarily because none of us knew what we were going to do. We were all willing to go with the idea that we don't really know what exactly is going to happen today, and I think that's a great space to start any work or creativity from because the moment you learn to accept that I don't know where I'm going that's where you allow a lot to enter.”


Tillotama Shome added, “With Urvashi, it’s be yourself. If you can’t wear heels and you’re comfortable in your chappals or boots, be yourself, it’s authentically that. It’s not some fashion mantra that you say and then twist and manipulate people. It’s really a pleasure to be here.”

Tillotama Shome

Shweta Tripathi seconded the chain of thought and concluded, “No superhero is coming to save the world so let us be that and do whatever we can.”

The event took place at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Urvashi Kaur's muses took center stage, clad in timeless silhouettes that embodied the label’s ethos of authenticity and individuality. Transcending conventional norms, the show embraced and celebrated the mastery of Kaur’s eco-design.

The show’s set was crafted from recycled packaging materials like tetra packs. It was accompanied by the sounds of Martin Dubois' African harp and handpan. 

Urvashi said in a statement, "This experience was a reflection of the past 15 years and a testament to our commitment to create safe spaces for individuals to express themselves authentically. Thus, our designs are ungendered, inclusive, and timeless. We stand out from the noise of virality because we feel different. Raw and organic, we leave the rest to the imagination and eventually experience. With a more thoughtful, serious approach, our quiet voice speaks volumes in its own conceptually non-conformist, aspirational way. We seek to evoke and emote through our disarming approach, celebrating our traditional, cultural, and ethnic legacies."

Rasika Dugal tillotama shome shweta tripathi lakme fashion week Ratna Pathak Shah
