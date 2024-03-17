LFW x FDCI Day 5: Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for designer Ranna Gill. However, the highlight was the Bollywood star breaking into dance to live music

Ace designer Ranna Gill’s show at the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI was worth every dime as her collection and her showstopper took everyone’s breath away.

Talking about the collection, Gill said: “It’s an urban lady who lives a busy urban life but has her head stuck in a prairie. So, here’s Madhuri Dixit our urban prairie.”

From “Flowers” to “Bella Ciao” and “Titanium” were played by a live musician on the saxophone and the flute as models, who seemed to take a dip in liquid gold, as they shimmered in Gill’s collection “Urban Prairie” strutted the runway.

But the best was saved for the last. The runway lit up with camera flashlights as the audiences didn't want to click a glimpse of the epitome of beauty Madhuri Dixiti Nene, who in every sense looked confident and luxe in the creation by Gill.

As the walking came to an end, Madhuri, who wore a white drizzled with sparkles pantsuit, and Gill first posed for the shutterbugs and then the twinkle toes of Bollywood grooved to live music.

Describing the show, the official handle of Lakme Fashion Week took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "Step into the realm of Urban Prairie, the contemporary showcase from Ranna Gill that breathes life into the juxtaposition of city chic and natural charm. Delight in the fusion of contemporary style with the untamed spirit of the prairie. A symphony of timeless style & nature’s hues gracefully intertwines glamourous evenings, creating a mesmerising tapestry where the echoes of the beauty of historic splendours harmonise with urban silhouettes."

The collection featured silhouette including pantsuits, skirts, jumpsuits and evening dresses created in myriad shades of ivory, glacier blue, taupe, sea breeze, liquorice and gold. In luxurious double crepe, satin, sequins, and lurex.

Madhuri called her showstopper outfit “gorgeous” and added: “We all are urban ladies and we live in the cities but there are some flowers growing here and there and you look at it and you say this ‘this is our prairie’. This was my prairie today.”

