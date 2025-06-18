Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya turns 21; Hrithik Roshan’s transformation from aimless youth to soldier in the Kargil War remains one of Indian cinema’s most stirring coming-of-age tales

Hrithik Roshan as Karan Shergill in Lakshya. pic/movie-still

Released in 2004, Lakshya remains one of Indian cinema’s most emotionally resonant war dramas. A coming-of-age story wrapped in the quiet power of purpose and national pride, the film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment and UTV Motion Pictures. It stood out not for its spectacle, but for its soul.

Lakshya wasn't just a movie — it was a cultural shift. It revolutionised how we viewed the Indian Army, and it’s still a film we return to when trying to uncover truths we were once blind to. It was everything it needed to be, and more. Hrithik Roshan delivered a dynamic performance throughout—from portraying a rich, spoiled brat to becoming a soldier willing to risk his life for his commanders and his country.

Lakshya: Beyond the battle

Blending the internal journey of a drifting young man with the larger canvas of military service, Lakshya told the story of Karan Shergill, who transforms from an aimless youth into a committed soldier. With a powerful narrative, unforgettable performances by Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan, and a stirring soundtrack by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the film left an indelible impact. Javed Akhtar’s writing added further emotional depth, balancing stillness with soaring spirit.

As the film completes 21 years, director Farhan Akhtar took to social media to mark the occasion, sharing a heartfelt message:

“Celebrating 21 years of a story about finding purpose, one step at a time. #21YearsOfLakshya”

Lakshya was always more than a war film — it was a cinematic meditation on identity, duty, and inner strength. With its layered tone, emotional honesty, and visual poetry, it continues to inspire viewers across generations.

Farhan Akhtar's war legacy continues with 120 Bahadur

Now, as Excel Entertainment gears up for its next war drama — 120 Bahadur, based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La — there’s a quiet sense of continuity. While Lakshya explored a fictional soldier’s journey to purpose, 120 Bahadur will bring to life the real heroism of Maj. Shaitan Singh and the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company who stood their ground in one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history.

From Lakshya to 120 Bahadur, the spirit of courage, clarity, and conviction continues to define Farhan Akhtar’s relationship with the war stories— not as spectacle, but as soul.