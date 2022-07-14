Breaking News
Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Prez Rajapaksa sent resignation letter to Parliament Speaker through email: Reports
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Patiala court dismisses Daler Mehndi's appeal against two-year sentence
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen calls her my better half

Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'my better half'

Updated on: 14 July,2022 10:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'

Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'my better half'

Photo shared by Lalit Modi on his official Twitter Handle


On Thursday, former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.




"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.


Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen during a final between  Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in  IPL-3 final at Dr.D.Y.Patil stadium. Pic/ Atul Kamble

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

bollywood Entertainment News entertaintment sushmita sen lalit modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK