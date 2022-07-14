Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'my better half'

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'

Photo shared by Lalit Modi on his official Twitter Handle

On Thursday, former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ðð¾ðð¾ðð¾ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen during a final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL-3 final at Dr.D.Y.Patil stadium. Pic/ Atul Kamble

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

