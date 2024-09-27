While Lata Mangeshkar is known for her evergreen songs filmed on yesteryear divas like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Tanuja, Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz, and Asha Parekh, she also sang for 90s icons

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary 2024: Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at 13. She recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and lent her voice in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 years on February 6, 2022. While Lata Mangeshkar is known for her evergreen songs filmed on yesteryear divas like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Tanuja, Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz, and Asha Parekh to name a few, she also sang for 90s icons.

Lata Mangeshkar songs featuring 90s icons

Mere Khwabon Mein - Kajol

This song is from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, which was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time. The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

Tu Mere Saamne - Juhi Chawla

The song is from Yash Chopra's directorial 'Darr'. The film revolves around Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who is madly in love with his classmate Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her to her doorstep. It's a romantic thriller and features SRK in a negative role. SRK's character Rahul gets killed by Sunil (Sunny Deol) at the end of the film. 'Darr' won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Koi Ladki Hai (Chak Dum Dum) - Madhuri Dixit

The song is from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ helmed by Yash Chopra, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Actor Akshay Kumar was seen in a guest appearance role in the film. 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, for Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor), and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). The film was a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle. Akshay played the role of Madhuri's childhood friend in this classic.

Jiya Jale - Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta marked her Bollywood debut with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Dil Se…’ as a supporting actor and this song put her in the limelight. The film portrays a tragic love story amid a backdrop of terrorism and insurgency in Northeast India, which completed Ratnam's terror drama after 'Roja' and 'Bombay.' The film was a success overseas, becoming the first Indian film to enter the top 10 in the United Kingdom box office charts. It also won two National Film Awards.

Humko Humise Chura Lo - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The song is from ‘Mohabbatein’ helmed by Aditya Chopra. It features Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film also starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and Kim Sharma in prominent roles. The film marked Aditya Chopra's second directorial after the super hit romantic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Jaane Dil Mein - Rani Mukerji and Andekhi Anjaani - Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

These songs are from ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Rani Mukerji.

Lata Mangeshkar was known as 'India's Nightingale'

Lata Mangeshkar had an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, starting from her first break in the 1948 film, 'Majboor', with the song 'Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora', with lyrics by Nazim Panipati. She is known as the 'Queen of Melody' and 'India's Nightingale'. The impact Lata Mangeshkar left on the world of music can be neither forgotten, nor replaced.