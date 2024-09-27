Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages. The music maestro has given us gems like Dilbar Dil Se Pyaare & Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

In Pic: Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary 2024: Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most celebrated singers, and her contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning eight decades has earned her titles like “Queen of Melody” and “Voice of the Millennium.” She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages. Today, on Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary, here are her top 5 songs with legendary music composer RD Burman.

Top 5 songs of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Raina Beeti Jaye

“Raina Beeti Jaaye” from 'Amar Prem' features Burman using a morning raga (Raga Lalit) for a song set at night, accompanied by unforgettable lyrics from Anand Bakshi. The song is voiced by the famous singer Lata Mangeshkar, and actors Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna delivered their emotive best in the melody.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin

“Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Toh Nahin” from the 1975 film 'Aandhi' was originally composed by Burman in Bengali. It later became part of the Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen film, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Directed by the renowned lyricist Gulzar, 'Aandhi' was banned by the then-government during the Emergency due to the film’s protagonist bearing an inappropriate resemblance to Mrs. Gandhi. Nevertheless, the song remains an evergreen classic.

Dilbar Dil Se Pyaare

One might think this peppy number from 'Caravan' is more in Asha Bhosle's style, but Lata Mangeshkar created magic with it. As usual, Burman's music was top-notch. The song was picturized on Jeetendra, Aruna Irani, and Asha Parekh in a campfire setting.

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

This gem from 'Anamika' features Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The song was among Mangeshkar’s all-time favorites, and she would often sing it at her live concerts. “Bahon Mein Chale Aao” is just one of the hundreds of songs Lata has sung that are still an inseparable part of our playlist.

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Oh good lord, who can ever forget this gem? The beautiful melody, peppy soundtrack, and romantic setting had us all captivated. The song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, features Zeenat Aman and Rajesh Khanna in the movie 'Ajanabee'. It remains one of the most romantic rain numbers of all time.