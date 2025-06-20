Lauren Gottlieb, known for her role in ABCD, finally tied the knot with Tobias Jones in Italy following their 2023 engagement. She walked down the aisle to Coldplay’s 'A Sky Full of Stars' and shared a heartfelt father-daughter dance, exchanging sweet words in an emotional moment

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who is known for her work in the ‘ABCD’ film series, has made it official with her longtime partner Tobias Jones. The couple tied the nuptial knot on June 11 in an intimate ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy.

The wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. As Lauren walked down the aisle, a live performance by Tobias’ cousin added a personal touch. Guests were treated to a champagne tower and a magical fireworks display timed to Coldplay’s track ‘A Sky Full of Stars’.

Reflecting on the special day, Lauren described it as “a dream come true” from the quietest moments to the biggest surprises. The actress woke up before anyone else on the morning of her special day. As she went about her day, she felt surprisingly calm and grounded.

She said, “I felt so present in my body, so centered. When I turned the corner and saw Tobias at the altar in his custom Prada tux, he looked like a dream. I just kept reminding myself to remember every second of it”.

Before becoming a couple, Lauren and Tobias shared a unique journey. “Tobias is an incredible director, and the first time I came across his high-fashion work online, I was instantly obsessed—so I slid into his DMs”, Lauren revealed. “We became long-distance friends for over a year, with me in LA shooting content and him in London editing it. Then, by some wild twist of fate, I booked both a Bollywood music video and a Bollywood film that were filming in London, and once we were finally in the same city, everything just clicked, we’ve been inseparable ever since”.

Among the most emotional moments for Lauren was her father-daughter dance. Her father’s moving speech served as a heartwarming moment for the attendees and the couple.

She said, “We laughed, cried, and shared words I’ll never forget. He told me I was the best daughter he could have dreamed of, and I told him that every dream I’ve ever achieved was because of him”.

