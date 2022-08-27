Lawyer Zameer Nathani reveals what goes into celebrity contracts, says Katrina Kaif is smart

Zameer Nathani joins mid-day.com's 'BTS stars'

Celebrity lawyer Zameer Nathani, is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS stars.' He opens up about how he handled legal trouble and controversies for film's like Vidya Balan starrer 'The Dirty Picture' and John Abraham's 'Shootout at Wadala.' He also spoke about what goes into celebrity contracts.

Zameer said, "Katrina Kaif is smart, she read the agreement, interpreted it properly and asked me a question. I could clarify it to her and she was completely satisfied. Another actress asked me about a particular paragraph in a contract saying 'I feel this is against me.' I read out that particular clause to her and explained that it is in her benefit. There was a well known actress from a TV serial, Balaji telefilms had good serials like 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' 'Jodha Akbar' etc, the actress asked me if the contract could be interpreted under Indian penal code. I had to tell her that Indian penal code is for criminal offence, Indian contract act is for clauses in interest of the company because when you are acting in a movie I take your intellectual property rights. When I pay you your professional fee, I will take all rights possible so that I can exploit them."

