LGBTQIA+ relationship drama ‘TAPS’ premiers at KASHISH Film Festival; ‘Fukrey’ actor Pulkit Samrat’s brother Ullas Samrat makes smashing debut

Highly anticipated short film, 'TAPS,' written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, premiered at the prestigious KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival on June 8, 2023. This LGBTQ+ relationship drama opened to an overwhelming response, leaving viewers moved by its powerful storyline. The drama was produced by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria’s (who also won an award for his film ‘Sanaa’, which sensitively portrayed trauma and mental health) Four Line Entertainment along with Lotus Visual Productions and KASHISH Arts Foundation.

KASHISH Film Festival is the only mainstream queer film festival in India and holds immense significance for all cinema lovers, and especially for the LGBTQIA+ community. ‘TAPS’ is a powerful and moving LGBTQ+ relationship drama that effortlessly captures the essence of love and identity. Among the numerous films showcased at the festival, ‘TAPS’, was chosen for its world premiere under the Indian Narrative Shorts category. It also won the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant,

“Having 'TAPS' chosen for its world premiere at the esteemed Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival is a tremendous honor. It is a platform that not only showcases remarkable queer cinema but also fosters inclusivity and acceptance. I am grateful for the opportunity to present our film to such an enthusiastic and diverse audience. Through 'TAPS,' we aim to shed light on the intricacies of LGBTQ+ relationships, celebrating love, resilience, and the beauty of self-discovery. It's a story that we hope resonates with all audiences, reminding us that love knows no boundaries,” said director Arvind Caulagi.

Meanwhile, other than the film’s powerful storyline, it’s the film’s lead actor Ullas Samrat who received immense love and appreciation from the viewers at the screening for his powerful debut. Brother to ‘Fukrey’ actor Pulkit Samrat, Ullas delivered a brilliant performance, making his character resonate with the audience. Interestingly, other than Ullas Samrat, ‘TAPS’ also stars Rohit Mehra in a pivotal role. Having an impactful character in the film’s storyline, Rohit equally steals the show with his performance.

Further, talking about his big debut and the love coming his way, Ullas Samrat said in a statement, “‘TAPS’ has been such an exciting journey for me. I am really grateful for the reaction and love that we got. It was indeed an honour to be a part of such a great story. The response from the audience itself was very rewarding and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to debut with.”

Rohit Mehra too shared his gratitude towards him and the film. He said, “I am feeling so many emotions together right now. It was overwhelming to see the kind of positive response audiences sent our way. Seeing them smile and connect with the story was truly heartwarming.”

As the film ended the audience erupted in a huge round of applause. The film struck a chord with the audience and many praised the film for its great narrative, applauding Director Arvind's ability to show a story this sensitive with nuance and poignance.