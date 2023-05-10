Lisa Ray uncomfortable celebrating Afreen afreen song

Actor-model says she inwardly cringes each time her popular song is played

Actor-model Lisa Ray says she inwardly cringes each time her popular song Afreen afreen is played and that she felt uncomfortable celebrating the video she was strongly identified with.

Afreen afreen was a popular pop ’90s hit music video sung by the late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The video featured Ray. Taking to Instagram in a long post, she has shared that she was never fond of the track. “I have to confess I have felt uncomfortable sharing or celebrating the #AfreenAfreen breakthrough video of the ’90s and iconic song by maestro #nusratfatehalikhan because I was so strongly identified with it. The song still often plays on cue for events where I am invited to speak on other aspects of my life experience and I inwardly cringe while offering a polite smile.”

Hearing the song today, she says she no longer has personal association with it. “Of course, hearing this song today is no longer about a personal association but represents a universal rite of passage — in the same timbre of falling in love for the first time, writing your first poem, reflexively planning your future— a pitch, a note, a video that reminds us of a world of beauty and possibility and innocence that once was. But truly, what would be a revelation today is others also comprehending this truth and freeing me from an association with the song, for the reasons and more so because [I’m just walking around in the desert after all].”

