Loire Cotler on composing music for Sonu Nigam's Fateh: 'I am devoted to music from India'

Loire Cotler on composing music for Sonu Nigam's Fateh: ‘I am devoted to music from India’

Updated on: 16 December,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Despite not knowing the Hindi language, vocalist Loire Cotler discusses why she was suited to compose for Sonu Sood’s Fateh

For Sonu Sood’s Fateh, Grammy-nominated vocalist Loire Cotler, known for her work on Dune, has composed an original track titled Call to life. It was Sood who had approached the musician, a member of Hans Zimmer‘s band, to craft the track for his directorial debut. “When Sonu contacted me, I felt a sense of connection and synergy with his artistry and the storyline. In this world of technology, cybercrime is a relevant topic. He explained the scene, emotion, and rhythm, and through those conversations, I was directed into the character-sound that he was looking for,” says Cotler.


Cotler is no stranger to Indian music. “Even though I don’t speak the language, I feel connected with the culture and musicians of India. I have a background in singing vocal percussion [belonging to] India. I’ve been studying the drum language from India for over 20 years, and some people in the world know me more for my work in the drum language from India. My devotion to the music from India goes back several years, and knowing the language was not needed for this collaboration because it was all about the emotions. Sonu wanted me to utilise my voice and composition to [evoke] emotions. Sure, words are beautiful and powerful. 


But, [here] there’s space for music that’s beyond words. When we bring the intimacy of the human voice into a space [that’s not restricted] by words, we feel a deep sense of connection.” Ask her if she has any upcoming project in India, and she says, “I might wake up tomorrow and there might be something that comes my way, but I don’t have goals. I allow the universe to provide them. And then, I’m grateful for every moment.” 

