Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially taken the plunge into politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party's 5th list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections features Kangana's name alongside 111 other candidates. Kangana Ranaut will be contesting her first-ever election from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan,' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Soon after the list was announced, Kangana Ranaut made her first media appearance where she wished the audience a happy Holi and talked about her decision to contest the elections. In conversation with ANI, Kangana said in Hindi, “I wish the audience a Happy Holi. I'm fortunate that my birthplace has called me back. If the people of Mandi elect me, I'll serve them to the best of my abilities."

She further talked about how she is feeling extremely emotional at the moment. "I'm extremely emotional. You can understand that this is an emotional moment for me and my family. I'm grateful to our national president JP Nadda. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has always supported me. Our Ex-CM Jairam Thakur has always guided me. I'm grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for this responsibility,” Kangana said in Hindi.

The actress talked about the obstacles she faced in her professional journey and shared, "I am not new to challenges in life. I left home for a profession at a very young age and faced many obstacles. That's why God gave me the strength to serve my people.”

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks back, in an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Kangana Ranaut said that she felt deeply responsible for fulfilling her duties towards the nation. “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away; it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time,” said Kangana.

The actress further shared, “This country has given me so much; I feel deeply responsible to give back. I have always been more of a nationalist, and that image has taken over even my very glorious acting career. I do have the awareness that I am deeply loved and appreciated.”