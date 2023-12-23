'Long work hours, sleepless nights': Rakul Preet Singh pens note after wrapping up her next film

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 December,2023 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has shared the details of her upcoming cinematic venture as she has successfully wrapped up filming for her next untitled film. As anticipation builds among fans, Rakul's post teases a tantalising preview of what's to come next

Pic courtesy/ Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Indian cinema. The leading actress of the entertainment industry has proved her mettle by working across all prominent languages in the entertainment industry, which also stands testimony to the title of pan-Indian actress given to her. In recent years, the leading actress has stunned fans and audiences with her distinctive performances, and the masses are waiting to see more of her in the films.


Rakul Preet Singh has shared the details of her upcoming cinematic venture as she has successfully wrapped up filming for the film. The talented actress, known for her versatile performances, took to social media to share the joyous occasion with her legion of fans.


In an emotionally charged post, Rakul expressed her gratitude to the entire film crew, praising their hard work and unwavering dedication throughout the project. She writes, "Andddd it's a wrappppp !!! Long work hours, sleepless nights but at the end it's all worth it not possible without my team that makes it smooooth”


As anticipation builds among fans, Rakul's post teases a tantalising preview of what's to come. With the project now in post-production, enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the collaborative efforts of this stellar team unfold on the big screen.

Almost nine years after making her debut in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh seems to have found her groove. In 2022 alone, she had five releases, balancing mainstream entertainers like Thank God and Runway 34 with a relevant social drama in 'Doctor G'. “There is an intention to do content-driven films, but a lot depends on luck as well. You can only choose from what you get. The intention is to show my versatility. I want to do song-and-dance films, as well as movies like 'Chhatriwali' and Doctor G,” said Rakul.

On the work front, Singh will be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s yet-untitled film, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has two Tamil movies—the science fiction comedy 'Ayalaan' directed by R Ravikumar and S Shankar’s vigilante action thriller, 'Indian 2'with Kamal Haasan. “We still have another schedule to go for Indian 2. There are two more movies that I will announce soon,” says the actor.

