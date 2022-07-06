Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Look whos back in town Shraddha Kapoor oozes swagger as she returns from Spain

Look who's back in town! Shraddha Kapoor oozes swagger as she returns from Spain

Updated on: 06 July,2022 04:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress was shooting for Luv Ranjan's film co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia

Look who's back in town! Shraddha Kapoor oozes swagger as she returns from Spain

Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah


Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are coming together for a romantic film with Luv Ranjan. The duo was in Spain for a schedule and the actress is back to Mumbai. She was spotted at the airport in full style and swagger.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa earlier this year, donned the traditional 'Nauvari' saree that holds special meaning to the actress.




For those unaware, the 'Nauvari' celebrated the strength and fighting spirit of a woman. Traditionally worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, the saree allowed for mobility and freedom of movement and wasn't just a mere aesthetic attire.


Talking about the festival, Shraddha shares, "With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note.

"I started my day with some homemade maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team. The day is all about spending time with your loved ones and cherishing the little moments." She also took to her social media, sharing pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful Nauvari saree.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz in London' and Vishal Furia's 'Nagin' coming up next.

shraddha kapoor ranbir kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK