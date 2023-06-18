When interacting with his fans on social media, the actor was asked if he is open to love or arranged marriage. Kartik Aaaryan responded that he was available for an arranged marriage

Kartik Aaryan, Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Twitter account

Listen to this article Love or Arranged marriage? Here's what Kartik Aaryan prefers x 00:00

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', interacted with his fans and answered their questions on social media.

Asked if he is open to love or arranged marriage, the actor said he was available for an arranged marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, Kartik shared a post informing his fans to ask their questions at 5 pm on Saturday. He captioned the post, "#AskKartik At 5 pm,"

Soon after she shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and asked their questions.

When asked if he is open to arranged marriages or love marriages, the actor replied wittily that he is available to arranged marriages.

A marriage arranged by love !!!

Rishte toh aate hai .. daily ð#AskKartik https://t.co/mUurP5Crge — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

A fan asked, "Would you go for arrange marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol."

To this, Kartik replied, "A marriage arranged by love !!! Rishte toh aate hai .. daily."

Another fan asked, "When are you getting married?"

To this, the superstar replied, "Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai. Par Dulhan toh mil jaye."

https://twitter.com/TheAaryanKartik/status/1670041064663834624?t=SRKfYJup-t5Coc6vT5g4UQ&s=09

Kartik, who has a large fan base across the country, has always kept in touch with his fans.

In the film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever