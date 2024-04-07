Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ektaa R Kapoor launches trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit in a lead role
<< Back to Elections 2024

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor launches trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit in a lead role

Updated on: 07 April,2024 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor launches trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit in a lead role

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit

Listen to this article
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Ektaa R Kapoor launches trans woman Bonita Rajpurohit in a lead role
x
00:00

Profoundly launched after the disclaimer by the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose' indeed gave a glimpse of a gripping and shocking tale. It has sparked a whole new conversation on social media and across every single aspect of the film. Amidst many things, one aspect that truly sent shockwaves to the audience was the appearance of a trans woman protagonist, a phenomenon on the big screen brought by producer Ektaa R Kapoor for the first time! 


Ektaa R Kapoor launches Bonita Rajpurohit


Ektaa R Kapoor has given a chance to many new faces on the screen. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry. This time, Ektaa becomes the first Producer to launch a transgender-woman as a lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film, glimpses of which we all have seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose. The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit's journey and how Bonita landed the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. 


Breaking stereotypes, boundaries, and molds, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation in the most unapologetic manner, yet rooted and emotional in its intent.

Remarkably, this will be the first time a transgender-woman will be seen playing a lead role in a theatrical Bollywood film, and it is sone by none other than Ektaa R Kapoor. Love Sex Aur Dhokha had cast newcomers who saw bright futures; here's to a new generation of electric actors. While it is indeed a historical moment for the Bollywood industry, it is worth noting that Ektaa has launched over 250 newcomers within the television and film industry, yet this is the first one for her. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 breaks new ground in film narrative and actors. Finally, they have disclosed what audiences have been speculating. It's worth saying, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has the courage to tell stories that no one would, the courage to cast like no one would. The film is studded with everything that we want to see.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

love sex aur dhokha Ektaa R Kapoor bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK