ZEE5, dropped the trailer of its upcoming original film – ‘Love, Sitara’ today. This slice-of-life family drama with a lot of heart promises to peel back the layers of a seemingly perfect family, exposing the raw, messy truths that lie beneath. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Vandana Kataria, 'Love, Sitara' will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 27th September.

About Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Love, Sitara' trailer

Sitara’s trailer teases a powerful blend of an emotional yet entertaining family saga on love, acceptance and forgiveness set against Kerala's lush landscape. The story centers on Tara [Sobhita Dhulipala], a fiercely independent interior designer, and Arjun [Rajeev Siddhartha], a passionate chef on the brink of international success. Their seemingly perfect relationship faces a crucial test when unexpected situations prompt a spontaneous marriage proposal. As wedding preparations unfold in Tara's home, intergenerational conflicts and hidden truths begin to emerge. The preview teases shocking revelations that threaten to unravel not just the couple's future, but the entire family's foundation. 'Love, Sitara' explores the complexities of modern relationships, the weight of family expectations, and the courage needed to face uncomfortable truths. As tensions escalate and secrets surface, viewers are left to question: can love truly overcome all obstacles, or are some wounds too deep to heal?

With an extensive supporting cast including Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara D’Souza, Rijul Ray among others, Love, Sitara is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 27th September. So, brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions as this heart-wrenching yet uplifting tale juggles between family dynamics, personal demons, and the courageous journey towards redemption.

What the team of Love, Sitara have to say about the film

Sobhita Dhulipala said, "Playing Sitara has been a very meaningful journey for me, a coming-of-age in real life. Sitara is a character with interesting complexes - a successful interior designer attempting to understand the reasons for her own choices, her family dynamics and the patterns we inherit from family, unknowingly.

What drew me to this role is that it’s the story of a girl who finds the courage to shatter her conditioning and be honest to herself no matter what. She is a family girl at heart and will stand for what she believes in, even if it is not easy. There is something dignified, relatable and real in Sitara’s personality that all women connect to. We shot this sweet family drama in Kerala, while navigating some very unique challenges during Covid lockdowns. I do hope this humble, heartfelt story moves you the way it moved the whole of our cast and crew.”

Rajeev Siddhartha commented, "I'm extremely excited about the launch of 'Love, Sitara's' trailer. My character, Arjun, is an ambitious chef whose life takes an unexpected turn just as he's about to tie the knot. I love how complex and real the characters are in the film. The trailer gives just a taste of the emotional journey that lies ahead, and I'm eager for the audience to experience the full story. Working alongside such a talented cast and crew like RSVP productions, Vandana Kataria ma’am, and Sobhita has been a privilege, and I believe 'Love, Sitara' will be loved by each and every ZEE5 viewer.”

Director Vandana Kataria commented, “Creating Love, Sitara has been a long yet fun journey through the ups and downs of the Covid lockdowns. It’s a modern take on the quintessential Bollywood love story set within a family drama. I'm thrilled to be collaborating with RSVP and to have ZEE5 support us on this journey. We're confident that this movie will not only entertain but also spark conversations offering fresh perspectives on love, forgiveness, and marriages. I can't wait for viewers to watch the film and perhaps see reflections of their own lives in the characters of the film."