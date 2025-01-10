Loveyapa trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Gen-Z love story has to survive a phone swap. They are in love and want to get married but can they survive this digital exchange

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy 'Loveyapa' has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. While that was just the beginning, the recently released title track left everyone even more excited for this promising film. Without any delay, the makers have now dropped the trailer, and it’s packed with comedy, drama, and a lot of Loveyapa.

The hilarious trailer of Loveyapa is finally out, presenting a relatable story of modern love among the Gen-Z. Opening with a humorous scene featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones. That’s when the real fun and drama begin. As unspoken secrets come to light, the trailer explores relationships in today’s generation.

The trailer of Loveyapa is indeed a fun and engaging watch, promising to be a perfect release for the Valentine’s season.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on 7th February, 2025 embarking on this enchanting journey of love!