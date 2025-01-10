Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Loveyapa trailer Will Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khans Gen Z love story survive a phone swap

Loveyapa trailer: Will Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Gen-Z love story survive a phone swap?

Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Loveyapa trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Gen-Z love story has to survive a phone swap. They are in love and want to get married but can they survive this digital exchange

Loveyapa trailer: Will Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Gen-Z love story survive a phone swap?

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Listen to this article
Loveyapa trailer: Will Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Gen-Z love story survive a phone swap?
x
00:00

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic comedy 'Loveyapa' has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement. While that was just the beginning, the recently released title track left everyone even more excited for this promising film. Without any delay, the makers have now dropped the trailer, and it’s packed with comedy, drama, and a lot of Loveyapa.


The hilarious trailer of Loveyapa is finally out, presenting a relatable story of modern love among the Gen-Z. Opening with a humorous scene featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the trailer showcases the story of a young couple whose lives are exposed to each other after they exchange their mobile phones. That’s when the real fun and drama begin. As unspoken secrets come to light, the trailer explores relationships in today’s generation.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Phantom Studios (@fuhsephantom)


The trailer of Loveyapa is indeed a fun and engaging watch, promising to be a perfect release for the Valentine’s season.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on 7th February, 2025 embarking on this enchanting journey of love!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Loveyapa khushi kapoor Junaid Khan Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK