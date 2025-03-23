Breaking News
After Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu reveals he has ‘finished writing’ his next

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram, where he shared 3 posters of Madgaon Express with the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday, Madgaon Express. It’s already been a year"

Kunal Kemmu

As his film Madgaon Express (2024) turned one since its release, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu revealed that he has “finished writing the next”.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)



Kemmu took to Instagram, where he shared three posters of Madgaon Express with the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday, Madgaon Express. It’s already been a year! Must tell more stories. Specially since I’ve finished writing the next (sic). More on that soon. For now just a big thank you to all of you and everyone who was a part of Madgaon Express.”

A still from Madgaon ExpressA still from Madgaon Express

The film followed the story of childhood friends, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track due to a sequence of terrible decisions. A dark comedy film, Madgaon Express marked the directorial debut of Kemmu. It features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.

