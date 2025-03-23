After Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu reveals he has ‘finished writing’ his next

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram, where he shared 3 posters of Madgaon Express with the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday, Madgaon Express. It’s already been a year"
Kunal Kemmu
As his film Madgaon Express (2024) turned one since its release, actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu revealed that he has “finished writing the next”.
ADVERTISEMENT
View this post on Instagram
Kemmu took to Instagram, where he shared three posters of Madgaon Express with the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday, Madgaon Express. It’s already been a year! Must tell more stories. Specially since I’ve finished writing the next (sic). More on that soon. For now just a big thank you to all of you and everyone who was a part of Madgaon Express.”
A still from Madgaon Express
The film followed the story of childhood friends, who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track due to a sequence of terrible decisions. A dark comedy film, Madgaon Express marked the directorial debut of Kemmu. It features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever