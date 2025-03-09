In a recent interview, Madhu Chopra opened up about Priyanka's struggles and how a director once requested a private narration with Priyanka

Being an outsider and making a mark in the industry is no easy task, but Priyanka Chopra has proved that it isn't impossible either. But was the journey easy? Hell no! PC had her share of ups and downs, but it was her mother, Madhu Chopra, who stood like a wall between all the hurdles that came her daughter's way. In a recent interview, Madhu Chopra opened up about Priyanka's struggles and how a director once requested a private narration with Priyanka.

Madhur Chopra used to go on shoots with Priyanka

Madhu Chopra, while sharing how she protected Priyanka, revealed, “In the beginning days of her career, I used to sit on sets like a daayan (witch). She was very young and came from a very protective environment. We were outsiders and had heard that it is not a good place to be in. She is our only daughter, so we didn’t want to take any chances.”

A director requested Priyanka for private narration

Recalling how Priyanka walked out of a director's cabin, Madhu Chopra said, “I never faced a difficult situation; Priyanka would always make the decision. Once, a director told her he would give her a narration alone and asked me to step out. She walked out from there and refused to do the film, saying, ‘Agar aap meri maa ke saamne mujhe narration nahi kar sakte, aap samajhte hain main film kar lungi? Nahi karungi.’ She was always very decisive, never feared losing a film, and there was always a plan B. She carved her path and walked on it.”

"I always used to tell her that if you behave like a chawanni (25 cents), then people will see you like that. Make yourself a rupee, then people will also value you and not treat you like trash,” she further concluded.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

The actor is finally gearing up for her comeback to Indian screens. She will star in SS Rajamouli’s untitled next with Mahesh Babu. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. In May 2024, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie. Earlier, Rajamouli disclosed that his film is going to be a globetrotting action-adventure.