Madhur Bhandarkar soaks in energetic eclectic vibe of Thailand during vacation
Madhur Bhandarkar soaks in 'energetic, eclectic vibe’ of Thailand during vacation

Updated on: 31 March,2024 01:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has given a glimpse from his "travel life" in Thailand and said that he is soaking in the energetic and eclectic vibes of 'The Land of Smiles'.

In Pic: Madhur Bhandarkar

 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has given a glimpse from his "travel life" in Thailand and said that he is soaking in the energetic and eclectic vibes of 'The Land of Smiles'.


Madhur on Sunday took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture of himself standing near a market area.


The filmmaker is dressed in all white and completed his look with sunglasses.


The 'Fashion' director is seen smiling at the camera and poses to get clicked.

For the caption, he wrote: “#Bangkok, soaking in the energetic and eclectic vibes of #Thailand. #travellife #ThailandVibes.”

A renowned filmmaker, Madhur has been honoured with the Padma Shri. He was also feted with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Direction.

He is known for making movies such as 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Traffic Signal', 'Fashion' and 'Babli Bouncer”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

