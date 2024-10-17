Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene completed 25 years as a married couple today. Madhuri took to social media to mark the milestone and wish her 'forever and always'

Dr Shriram Nene and Madhuri Dixit

Listen to this article Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 years of mariage with Dr Shriram Nene, shares special video x 00:00

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene have completed 25 years of marriage. To wish her a better half, the actress took to social media to share a beautiful video that captures some of the special moments together that they made over the years. Along with the video, she had

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video, Madhuri wrote, "25 years of love, laughter, and countless memories with you. Happy anniversary, my forever and always".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's love story

Bollywood's dhak-dhak girl broke many hearts when news of her wedding surfaced. She tied the knot with Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on October 17, 1999.

Having started her career in Bollywood with film Abodh in 1984, Madhuri Dixit owns a huge body of work despite her sporadic appearances on-screen post-2000. Not only films, but she has also featured in several reality TV shows as a judge. She was a part of shows like Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, owing to her flawless dancing skills. At the peak of her career, Madhuri Dixit Nene perhaps set her priorities straight, and hence, distanced herself Bollywood. "I wanted to enjoy new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfil," said Madhuri in an interview with mid-day.

Dr Nene was Madhuri's brother, Ajit Dixit's close friend. On her brother's request, Madhuri decided to meet Shriram. Interestingly, Shriram wasn't aware of Madhuri's stardom in India. He didn't know that she was an actress. Perhaps, that fascinated Mada even more. After three months of courtship, the two decided to get married. And now, they are soulmates, forever! Madhuri Dixit became a mother in 2003 when she gave birth to Arin and then, Ryan in 2005.

When Madhuri Dixit spoke about collaboration with her husband professionally

The couple owns a film production house by the name RnM Moving Pictures that largely backs Marathi films. Talking about how they distribute duties, Dixit had once told IANS, "My job is of the creative head. I look for scripts, and the casting, and everything is done and Ram looks after the finances of the film, how the workflow is going to happen, and how the budgets are going to get done. So in a film, we are like the left brain and the right brain. We have divided our jobs accordingly. It’s a great partnership.”