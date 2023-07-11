Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene prepare son Ryan for college life through crash course in cooking; see video

Shriram and Madhuri joined forces in teaching Ryan the art of making onion fritters and masala tea, with Shriram suggesting that mastering these dishes would make Ryan popular among his college roommates

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene and their son Ryan, Pic/YouTube

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Shriram Nene, is known for his active presence on social media. Recently, he shared a cooking video on his YouTube channel featuring their family. The purpose of the video was to help their youngest son, Ryan, who is preparing to go to college, learn some interesting recipes. Shriram and Madhuri joined forces in teaching Ryan the art of making onion fritters and masala tea, with Shriram suggesting that mastering these dishes would make Ryan popular among his college roommates.

Usually, Shriram and their sons star in the cooking videos, with Madhuri making a cameo appearance at the end to taste the final dish. However, in this particular video, Madhuri actively participated in the cooking process. Shriram praised her efforts, calling her a rock star and highlighting her teaching role in the episode. Together, the trio demonstrated four different ways to make the fritters, emphasizing to Ryan that preparing these dishes for his roommates would earn him a rock star status.

Shriram told his son, “If you cook this stuff for your roommates, you’ll be a rock star.”

The family also invited viewers to try out the classic monsoon recipe and enjoy ‘bhajiye’ and masala chai as the rains pour down.

Ryan recently completed his education at the American School of Bombay (ASB). Their older son, Arin, is currently studying at the University of Southern California. The couple celebrated Ryan's graduation by sharing pictures on their Instagram account, expressing their pride and congratulating their ‘brilliant star’ on reaching new heights.

They wrote, “Proud Parent moment: Congratulations to my brilliant star on reaching new heights.”

When Arin left for college in 2021, an emotional Madhuri had said, “I can’t believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can’t believe how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life.” Madhuri captured the sentiments of every empty nester – but if how good the fritters look in the video is anything to go by, the recipe is definitely going to skyrocket Ryan to popularity in his college dorm!