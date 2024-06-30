Madhuri Dixit receives flak for collaborating with Pakistani promoter blacklisted by Government of India

Madhuri Dixit is reportedly the guest of honour at an event in Houston, Texas, organised by a Pakistani promoter named Rehan Siddiqi.

Madhuri Dixit Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, the epitome of beauty, elegance, and talent, is praised for her pearl-like smile, eyebrows twitching, and unmatched charm. The icon, who can brighten up any mundane event is reportedly the guest of honour at an event in Houston, Texas, scheduled for August this year. However, she is receiving flak on social media for collaborating with a Pakistani promoter named Rehan Siddiqi, who is blacklisted by the Government of India.

An X user shared the poster on the microblogging site, along with a newspaper clipping, and wrote, “Shocked to see @MadhuriDixit collaborate with Pakistani origin promoter who has been on the radar of Indian agencies and has been blacklisted by Govt of India. Minister @kishanreddybjp as MoS Home had publicly announced that Houston-based Pakistani origin promoter, Rehan Siddiqi has been blacklisted and had requested Bollywood celebrities to not work with him. Here is the report TOI had carried about this. There are hundreds of promoters who Bollywood celebrities can collaborate with.”

Shocked to see @MadhuriDixit collaborate with Pakistani origin promoter who has been on the radar of Indian agencies and has been blacklisted by Govt of India. Minister @kishanreddybjp as MoS Home had publicly announced that Houston based Pakistani origin promoter, Rehan Siddiqi… pic.twitter.com/Kqu7lttt3k — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) June 28, 2024

“Is there any good reason for them to work with Pakistani origin Promoter who is alleged to have ISI links and has been blacklisted by Govt of India? Can Ms @MadhuriDixit’s friends, family, and fans inform her about the antecedents of this man and dissuade her? This is terribly discouraging for our security forces and brave men and women who have laid their lives to keep Indian borders safe. I am truly appalled. Hopefully, Ms. Dixit will have the good sense to call this off,” added the user.

The post spread like wildfire on social media inviting more reactions. One user wrote, “Wishful thinking. She still hankers for the limelight and attention. She won’t back off even if she is aware of the facts.”

“She is embarrassing so much nowadays,” added another.

One user commented, “Disgraceful. Self before Nation. Shameless lot who'll do anything for moolah.”

Madhuri made her acting debut with the 1984 film 'Abodh' opposite the late Bengali actor Tapas Pal who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest. Although the film failed at the box office, Madhuri received appreciation for her performance. However, she came into the limelight with the superhit film 'Tezaab' in the year 1988 and after that was no looking back for her.

She went on to rule Bollywood with several hits one after another such as 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Khalnayak' and many more. Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

(With inputs from ANI)