Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene share adorable video on their son Arin's birthday

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene had the sweetest wish for their son Arin on his 21st birthday

Picture Courtesy/Shriram Nene's Instagram account

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene had the sweetest wish for their son Arin on his 21st birthday. She treated her fans with a lovely collage of throwback pictures of her son, her husband, and herself.

In a collaborative post, Madhuri and Shriram Nene made a collaborative post and wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday, @arin.nene! So proud of who you are and look forward to seeing you soar in this journey of life.#HappyBirthday #BirthdayBoy #OurSon"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Fans reacted to the post and wished him on his birthday. One of them wrote, "Happy Birthday Arin! Wishing you all the best!"

Another mentioned, "Happy Birthday @arin.nene ! Have a great day ahead"

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

