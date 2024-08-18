In a spectacular first, the State Government will bestow both the 58th and 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards simultaneously. The evening will shimmer with the radiance of two titans of Indian cinema

Maharashtra State Film Awards 2024

In the heart of the cinematic city, where artistry and culture pulse with vibrancy, the prestigious Maharashtra State Film Awards will grace the grand stage at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli on the evening of August 21. This event transcends mere celebration, standing as a beacon of the Marathi film industry’s vibrant tapestry, where tradition meets innovation under the gilded glow of accolades.

This year, the ceremony is set to be an extraordinary confluence of Maharashtra’s most celebrated cultural figures, at the hands of Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the esteemed presence of Hon. Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Hon. Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, and an array of dignitaries including Hon. Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Hon. Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, and Hon. Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, each contributing to the evening's resplendent aura.

In a spectacular first, the State Government will bestow both the 58th and 59th Maharashtra State Film Awards simultaneously. The evening will shimmer with the radiance of two titans of Indian cinema: veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who will receive the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his indelible contribution to the silver screen. Alongside him, the luminous Asha Parekh, a name synonymous with grace and enduring talent, will be honoured with the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. These accolades, accompanied by significant cash prizes, citations, and exquisitely crafted trophies, are not just awards, but emblems of a life lived in relentless pursuit of artistic excellence.

The evening will also pay homage to the architects of storytelling—writer-director-actor Digpal Lanjekar will be lauded with the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, while the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award will be presented to the multifaceted N. Chandra, whose vision has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Adding to the symphony of recognition, the ethereal voice of Anuradha Paudwal will be celebrated with the Lata Mangeshkar Award for 2024, a fitting tribute to a singer whose melodies have woven themselves into the cultural fabric of the nation. Actress Rohini Hattangadi will also be honoured, along with Singer Sudesh Bhosle, for their contributions to cinema and music, their influence echoing through the hall, a testament to their enduring impact.

As the golden lights of the Dome SVP Stadium illuminate this night of reverence and reflection, the presence of notable leaders and visionaries—Hon. Members of Rajya Sabha Milind Deora and Imran Pratapgarhi, Hon. MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, along with an array of Legislative Council Members and MLAs—will only serve to heighten the grandeur of the occasion.

Under the able guidance of Vikas Kharge, Addl Chief Secretary, Maharashtra Government and Cultural Affairs Department and Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation, Maharashtra State Film Awards is not merely an awards ceremony; it is a gathering of history, a night where the past, present, and future of Marathi cinema converge in a celebration of creativity, passion, and unyielding spirit.