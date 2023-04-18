Mahie Gill has reportedly tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ravi Kesar in a private ceremony.

Mahie Gill has confirmed that she has tied the knot with Ravi Kesar.

Mahie Gill has reportedly confirmed that she is married to her actor-entrepreneur beau Ravi Kesar. The two actors had shared screen space in the 2019 series 'Fixerr' and have been in a relationship for over a decade. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, according to reports. The Dev D actress is currently based in Goa, where she lives with her husband and daughter, Veronica.

The actress confirmed to Hindustan Times that she has tied the knot, although she didn't reveal details about when the wedding took place. Mahie Gill has always been very quite about her private life. In 2019, she surprised everyone when she announced that she had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

This is not the first marriage for the actress. Very few know that Mahie Gill got married for the first time as a teenager, but the relationship ended in a divorce. "I was only 17 when I got married. My parents were against it but I wouldn't listen. But at one point of time, both of us realised we were not meant for each other and parted ways. I have no regrets in life,' Mahie had told Mid-day in an interview earlier.

Born on December 19, 1975, Mahie Gill hails from Chandigarh, Punjabi. Very few know that she has a Masters degree in theatre from Punjab University. Named Rimpy Kaur Gill, she is the only girl in her family. Although she belongs to a Jat-Sikh family, who are known to be very conservative, Mahie had confessed that she didn't have to face any restrictions, whether it was regarding her career or personal choices. Since she only had brothers around her, Mahie Gill has been raised just like a boy.

She is known for her power-packed performances in Dev D, Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster and Paan Singh Tomar but Mahie Gill says she never wanted to become an actress. 'I never wanted to become an actress but I am thankful to God that whatever I am doing and have done in the past people are appreciating my work. So, I just take the dare and come onscreen,' said Mahie.