Mahima Chaudhary joins Anupam Kher for photo shoot; laughs through the tears

Mahima has recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam

Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhary/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who recently opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot, where she is seen with tears in her eyes and is followed by glimpses of her smiling and laughing.

The clip shows a glimpse of Mahima in her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later parts of the video.

