Mahima Chaudhary joins Anupam Kher for photo shoot; laughs through the tears

Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mahima has recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam

Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhary/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Actress Mahima Chaudhary, who recently opened up about battling breast cancer, joined veteran actor Anupam Kher for a photoshoot, where she is seen with tears in her eyes and is followed by glimpses of her smiling and laughing.

Mahima has recently recovered from breast cancer and is currently filming for her comeback film 'The Signature' co-starring Anupam.




The clip shows a glimpse of Mahima in her post-cancer look and how she opted for a wig in later parts of the video.


