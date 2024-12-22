Anil Kapoor, who played the iconic Majnu Bhai, got emotional and took to Instagram to reminisce about the movie on its 17th anniversary. The actor shared a collage

Picture Courtesy/Anil Kapoor's Instagram account

It's been 17 years since 'Welcome' (2007) hit the big screens.

However, fans still hold this comedy classic close to their hearts, while cherishing its iconic characters.

To mark this special day, Anil Kapoor, who played the iconic Majnu Bhai, took to Instagram to reminisce about the "unforgettable journey" and dropped a collage of stills from the movie.

"17 years of Welcome, what an unforgettable journey with Anees Sahab, Feroz Sahab, Nana, Akshay, Katrina, and Mallika Sherawat. Majnu Bhai sends his adaab, salaam, and sasriyakaal to these amazing artists and fans who keep the magic alive!," wrote Anil aka Majnu Bhai.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Welcome' is a cult movie that brought together an ensemble cast, including Feroz Khan in his final role, alongside Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.

The story revolves around Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) and Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor), two dons desperately trying to find a suitable groom for their sister Sanjana (Katrina Kaif).

On the other hand, Dr. Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal) wants a respectable bride for his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar). When Rajiv falls in love with Sanjana, it leads to a hilarious series of misunderstandings and dramatic twists.

After 'Welcome' and 'Welcome Back', now the series is about to move ahead with its third instalment titled 'Welcome to the Jungle.'

The film features Akshay Kumar alongside renowned names such as Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev among others.

