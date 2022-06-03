Breaking News
Updated on: 03 June,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mayank Shekhar | mayank.shekhar@mid-day.com

Likewise, all that went on inside Mumbai’s Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, one of the locations of the multiple attacks, and where Major Unnikrishnan was leading the combing operation, is wholly the subject of the Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai (2018)

Major Movie Review: Major surprise

A still from the film


Major
Dir: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulapala
Rating: 3/5

By 2022, it does appear that Mumbai’s coordinated terror attacks of Nov 26, 2008 (26/11), has been covered in pop culture — feature films, series, docs, books — from all lenses, and angles. Outside of the terrorists’, but of course. 




This movie, Major, is a biopic of the top, instructor-level commando from India’s elite National Security Guards (NSG), Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, that the film is named after.


