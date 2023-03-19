Makers of Kapil Sharma's Zwigato host special screening for delivery riders

Recently, the makers of Zwigato collaborated with ShadowFax to organize an exclusive screening of the movie for their delivery partners as a token of appreciation for their hard work and unwavering commitment

Pic Credit: PR

Zwigato which released on March 17, 2023 depicts the story of a delivery rider and the challenges he faces in a changing world. Starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato has received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

The makers of Zwigato recently arranged a special screening of the film for delivery partners in order to celebrate their hard work and dedication in association with ShadowFax. The screening was a way of showing appreciation for the essential services provided by these riders, who work tirelessly to ensure that people receive their deliveries on time.

During the screening, Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami interacted with the delivery riders, listening to their experiences and thanking them for their efforts. The film's focus on the struggles of delivery riders resonated with the audience, making the screening an emotional and memorable experience for everyone involved.

Zwigato's release has been highly anticipated, and has the ability to connect with audiences across India. The film's message of appreciation for delivery riders is especially relevant in these challenging times, reminding us of the vital role these essential workers play in our daily lives.

The director Nandita Das, who originates from Bhubaneswar, chose to extensively film and set the movie in the capital city of Odisha, lending the film a distinctive local charm. Additionally, many of the secondary artists featured in the film were recruited from the area.

Kapil Sharma has previously been on the big screen in films such as ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’. Unfortunately, both films failed to launch Kapil's acting career, and he was compelled to depend on his comic skills to entertain the audience.

Kapil Sharma was last seen in the movie ‘It’s my life’ sharing screen with Nana Patekar, Harman Baweja, Genelia D’souza and Inder Kumar. Kapil Sharma played the character of Nana Patekar's servant in the film.

Zwigato currently running in cinemas produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiative, has captivated the audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.