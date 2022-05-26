Malaika Arora gets trolled for outfit at Karan Johar's party, netizens ask 'Parrot ho kya?'

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora

Karan Johar's 50th birthday party saw the biggest Bollywood stars join in, at the celebrations on Wednesday. While celebrities showed up at their stylish best, seems like Malaika Arora's outfit didn’t impress the fashion police. The actress showed up in a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts. She teamed it with a lilac-wrapped satin bralette.

Commenting on her look a netizen asked, "Parrot ho kya?" while others compared her to Urfi Javed.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a picture with sister Amrita Arora and bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the bash. She captioned the post, "Ok , we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party ❤️(p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor )"

