Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora gets trolled for outfit at Karan Johar's party, netizens ask 'Parrot ho kya?'

Malaika Arora gets trolled for outfit at Karan Johar's party, netizens ask 'Parrot ho kya?'

Updated on: 26 May,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Karan celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday

Malaika Arora gets trolled for outfit at Karan Johar's party, netizens ask 'Parrot ho kya?'

Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora


Karan Johar's 50th birthday party saw the biggest Bollywood stars join in, at the celebrations on Wednesday. While celebrities showed up at their stylish best, seems like Malaika Arora's outfit didn’t impress the fashion police. The actress showed up in a satin green oversized double-breasted blazer with matching eyelet shorts. She teamed it with a lilac-wrapped satin bralette. 

Commenting on her look a netizen asked, "Parrot ho kya?" while others compared her to Urfi Javed. 




Meanwhile, the actress shared a picture with sister Amrita Arora and bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, from the bash. She captioned the post, "Ok , we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party ❤️(p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor )"


Show full article

malaika arora karan johar bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK