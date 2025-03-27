Breaking News
Malaika Arora longs to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan again

Updated on: 27 March,2025 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Malaika Arora has expressed her desire to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for future collaborations, particularly after their iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” number in 1998

Malaika Arora. Pic/Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora has expressed her desire to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for future collaborations, particularly after their iconic “Chaiyya Chaiyya” number in 1998.  


The song, which became a massive hit, marked the beginning of their on-screen chemistry and is still remembered as one of the most memorable dance sequences in Bollywood history. In a recent interaction with us, Malaika shared her excitement about the possibility of teaming up with SRK once again. She told IANS, “If it happens, it will happen. I’m always open to it.”


“Chaiyya Chaiyya,” an Indian pop-folk song, was featured in the film “Dil Se.” The track, written by Bulleh Shah, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, and lyrics penned by the acclaimed Gulzar, remains a timeless classic in the world of Indian cinema. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, the song was picturized on Shah Rukh and Malaika, where they performed the song on top of a moving train.


Malaika also shared her thoughts on the evolution of Bollywood songs and how they have changed over time. Speaking about the timeless chemistry she shares with Shah Rukh Khan in hit tracks like “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” “Kaal Kaal,” and “Gare Damaal,” she acknowledged the growing shift in the music industry and its impact on the attention these kinds of songs are receiving today.

“I believe that while there are many songs that become extremely popular and even outshine the films they’re a part of, a lot of songs today are made with social media in mind. The focus is on creating songs that will go viral, especially through platforms like Instagram reels. It’s a trend. But I do think there are still songs that become very popular, whether they help the film or not. It’s a mixed bag, but the song itself sometimes becomes more significant than the movie,” the actress explained.

Meanwhile, Arora will be seen judging the reality show “Hip Hop Season 2” with Remo D'Souza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

