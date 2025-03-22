Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora on scolding 16 year old over dance moves Felt it was a little too much

Malaika Arora on scolding 16-year-old over dance moves: 'Felt it was a little too much'

Updated on: 22 March,2025 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', Malaika Arora recently schooled a 16-year-old contestant for making some inappropriate gestures directed towards her

Malaika Arora on scolding 16-year-old over dance moves: 'Felt it was a little too much'

Malaika Arora

Listen to this article
Malaika Arora on scolding 16-year-old over dance moves: 'Felt it was a little too much'
x
00:00

As a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', Malaika Arora recently schooled a 16-year-old contestant for making some inappropriate gestures directed towards her. As soon as the teenager finished his performance, Malaika expressed her anger and said, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses."


The particular moment from the show went viral on social media, garnering netizens' attention. Many social media users also expressed disappointment over the contestant's behaviour, with many praising Malaika for pointing it out. Now, in an interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about the particular episode, revealing what actually irked her. She also appreciated the talent of the teenager.


"Maybe that moment, I didn't have any intention to scold him or tell him that what you're doing is wrong. That wasn't my intention. I was just going to say that you're doing too much. Whatever you're doing, tone it down a little. There's no need to do so much. We're sitting here, we're your judges. You're 16-year-old old. We also sing. We also make fun of it. We also do a little bit of drama in the song which is all fine. We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It's all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine. Maybe at that moment, I felt it was a little too much," she shared.


"He's an amazing dancer. He's a very nice kid, in fact," Malaika added. Malaika is serving the role of a judge alongside Remo D'Souza. Talking about the second season, Remo said, "There has been a lot of improvement from the first season to the second. I mean, the way it's been presented also. The way the contestants have come this time. And the way we are shooting ...all has been great so far." The second season of 'Hip Hop India' is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malaika arora remo dsouza Amazon Prime Video bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK