As a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', Malaika Arora recently schooled a 16-year-old contestant for making some inappropriate gestures directed towards her

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora on scolding 16-year-old over dance moves: 'Felt it was a little too much'

As a judge on the second season of 'Hip Hop India', Malaika Arora recently schooled a 16-year-old contestant for making some inappropriate gestures directed towards her. As soon as the teenager finished his performance, Malaika expressed her anger and said, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses."

The particular moment from the show went viral on social media, garnering netizens' attention. Many social media users also expressed disappointment over the contestant's behaviour, with many praising Malaika for pointing it out. Now, in an interview with ANI, Malaika opened up about the particular episode, revealing what actually irked her. She also appreciated the talent of the teenager.

"Maybe that moment, I didn't have any intention to scold him or tell him that what you're doing is wrong. That wasn't my intention. I was just going to say that you're doing too much. Whatever you're doing, tone it down a little. There's no need to do so much. We're sitting here, we're your judges. You're 16-year-old old. We also sing. We also make fun of it. We also do a little bit of drama in the song which is all fine. We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It's all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine. Maybe at that moment, I felt it was a little too much," she shared.

"He's an amazing dancer. He's a very nice kid, in fact," Malaika added. Malaika is serving the role of a judge alongside Remo D'Souza. Talking about the second season, Remo said, "There has been a lot of improvement from the first season to the second. I mean, the way it's been presented also. The way the contestants have come this time. And the way we are shooting ...all has been great so far." The second season of 'Hip Hop India' is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

