Hip-Hop India 2 judge Malaika Arora was visibly upset after a minor did an inappropriate dance during the audition round of the show. Remo D'Souza tried to lighten mood with humour

Malaika Arora

Listen to this article Malaika Arora scolds 16-year-old for inappropriate dance on Hip-Hop India 2 x 00:00

Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has judged several dance reality shows. Recently, she took a firm stand against the performance of a 16-year-old contestant on Hip Hop India Season 2. She scolded the contestant for his suggestive gestures during his performance on stage. Malaika is a judge on the show alongside choreographer-director Remo D’Souza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season of Hip Hop India went live on March 14 on Amazon MX Player. It was during the first episode that Malaika lost her cool at a contestant. The moment was captured in a video that has surfaced on social media.

Naveen Shah, 16, from Uttar Pradesh, performed suggestive dance gestures directed at Malaika during the audition round. The judge became uncomfortable with the performance and was visibly upset. She promptly scolded the contestant for his behavior.

After he finished his performance, Malaika expressed her anger towards him and said, “Please give me your mother’s phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, blowing flying kisses.”

Remo tried to diffuse the tension by injecting a bit of humor. In a lighthearted tone, the choreographer-filmmaker asked the contestant whether he takes after his mother or his father.

Other contestants also questioned his behavior, with one of them saying, “It was right to scold him. He did it in front of her?”

The judges eventually calmed down, and the situation was brought under control. The contestant’s father was called on stage, and the judges joked with him. Speaking about his son’s behavior, the boy’s father said, “He looks innocent, but he isn’t. He keeps chatting with girls throughout the night.”

About Hip Hop India Season 2

India’s first hip-hop-based dance reality show, Hip Hop India, is back with its second season on Amazon MX Player.

The makers unveiled the heart-thumping trailer of the show, teasing audiences with jaw-dropping talent and raw passion that define this season.

Judged by choreographer and director Remo D’Souza and actress Malaika Arora, Hip Hop India Season 2 premiered exclusively on Amazon MX Player on March 14.

Offering a sneak peek into the high-stakes competition, the trailer sets the tone for a season packed with unpredictable twists, emotional journeys, and a celebration of hip-hop culture.

The latest season of the dance reality show is hosted by Manisha Rani and Wicked Sunny.

Excited about being part of the show, Malaika Arora remarked, “Hip-hop is fearless, bold, and ever-evolving, and that’s exactly what this season represents. The talent this time around is absolutely mind-blowing, and audiences are in for an adrenaline rush like never before! I’m super excited to be a part of this season and to witness these incredible dancers push their boundaries with their energy, passion, and dedication.”