Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran wraps Mumbai schedule of Anurag Kashyap's next

There has been much chatter surrounding Anurag Kashyap's next project; however, not much has been revealed yet. Amid the rising anticipation around the project, we have received an exciting update about the film. Excitingly, Indrajith Sukumaran, brother of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, while leaving from the set of Anurag Kashyap's next as he has completed the shoot for the film. This indeed makes us wonder, what's his next about?

If sources are to be believed, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film is centered around a subject that has been kept under wraps for a very long time. There is a lot of hush-hush around the script. Indrajith Sukumaran was spotted at the airport as he finished his schedule and headed back to Chennai."

While we haven't heard much about the project, this is indeed an interesting update. This association is indeed a very interesting thing to keep an eye on. While, Indrajith Sukumaran predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, now he has joined hands with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and it would be interesting to see what they are about to bring on the screen with the film. This certainly builds excitement to hear more about the film. This will mark Indrajith's debut in Hindi cinema and will expose his talent to a whole new set of audience.

Indrajith Sukumaran is known for films like Amen, Double Barrel, Amar Akbar Anthony, Lucifer, Husbands in Goa, Baba Kalyani, Theerppu, among many more.

Interestingly, Indrajith's younger brother Prithviraj also made his Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyap's production. Titled 'Aiyya', Prithviraj was seen opposite Rani Mukerji in the film.

Anurag Kashyap's love for Malayalam cinema

Time and again Kashyap has endorsed the movies coming from the Malayalam film industry. Despite being a small industry, the talents have produced content that has appealed to larger audiences.

Earlier this year, he had lauded the film 'Manjummel Boys'. Anurag Kashyap wrote on the film diary app Letterboxd, "Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking. So much better than all the big-budget filmmaking in India. Such confidence, such impossible storytelling.”

He further praised the industry and conviction of filmmakers to invest in such ideas. "I was wondering how does one even sell this idea (of Manjummel Boys) to a producer. In Hindi, they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema is so far left behind with three back-to-back brilliant Malayalam films."