Mallika Sherawat—the name itself reminds us to get our dancing shoes on. The actress, who has made us all dance to her moves, is turning a year older, and what better way to celebrate Mallika's birthday than by adding some of her 'dhinchak' dance numbers to our playlist and spending the entire night grooving? Well, we believe it’s the perfect time to elevate our playlist. So, on Mallika Sherawat's birthday, here are her top 5 songs that are sure to get you dancing:

Top 5 dance numbers of Mallika Sherawat

Mayya Mayya from 'Guru'

This one has to top the chart when it comes to enjoying Mallika Sherawat's dance numbers. This song from 'Guru' is pure nostalgia. When it came out, the world went bonkers over Mallika's moves. This peppy track became an instant hit, with people dancing to it from sangeet ceremonies to parties everywhere. Mallika's sensual moves paired with stunning costumes still leave hearts skipping beats.

Jalebi Bai from 'Double Dhamal'

This song was more of a 'Double Tabahi' in hearts. Though 'Double Dhamal' didn’t do great, this song became a chartbuster. Mallika had the world drooling over her dance moves in this peppy track. The song's signature step was like the cherry on top, adding another layer of charm to the ever-shining Mallika. We know everyone reading this already has "Jalebi Bai" playing in their heads!

Laila from 'Tezz'

Mallika is the OG Laila, and she captivates the screen in this dance number from 'Tezz'. The number features Mallika in a glamorous avatar, and it still leaves the world swooning. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Mallika’s sensuous dance style steals hearts. The song adds a glamorous touch to the film.

Shalu Ke Thumke from 'Bin Bulaye Baraati'

Munni bhi maani, Sheila bhi maani, and to be honest, we also agree that the world is crazy for Mallika aka Shalu Ke Thumke. Her dance moves are full of energy, adding a lively and peppy vibe to the film. Set to an upbeat, catchy tune, Mallika’s performance is bold and unapologetic, perfectly complementing the song’s cheeky lyrics.

Ghaghara from 'Dirty Politics'

In the song "Ghaghara" from 'Dirty Politics' (2015), Mallika Sherawat exudes rural charm while performing in traditional attire. This song still lives rent-free in our hearts, thanks to Mallika's stunning moves. Set against the politically charged narrative, the song adds a glamorous touch to the film, and Mallika shines like a queen.