MAMI 2024

MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, one of Asia's most prestigious cinematic events, is set to dazzle audiences with its 2024 edition between 19 October and 24 October. It promises a spectacular six-day celebration of world cinema, community, creativity, and culture.

MAMI 2024: What can you expect from the event?

As every year, the team of MAMI 2024 brings yet another fantastic line-up of over 110 films in more than 50 languages, including features and non-features in all genres, from across the world to the city of Mumbai. PVR INOX and Regal Cinema continue to support the festival with screening venues.

Interim Festival Director, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, "As an independent charitable organisation MAMI relies entirely on the generosity of its partners and sponsors. The scale of each edition of the festival depends solely on the extent of the support we receive during the year. We are extremely grateful to each and every partner that has stood with us this transition year so that we can continue to bring the best of independent and world cinema to our wonderful audiences in the 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

Sections at the festival will include South Asia Competition, Focus South Asia (Non-Competition), World Cinema, Tributes, Restored Classics, Gala Premieres, Masterclasses, Dimensions Mumbai and Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The curation will consist of over 20 World Premieres, 25+ Asia Premieres and 35+ South Asia Premieres.

From 21-23 October, the Festival will host an Industry Programme, in partnership with MAMI’s Community Partner, Soho House Mumbai. The three-day programme of events aims to inspire the city’s vibrant film talent with a variety of headline talks and immersive workshops.

The awards at the 2024 edition of the festival will include the South Asia Competition, NETPAC Award, Excellence in Cinema, Rashid Irani Young Critics Choice Award, Film Critics Guild Gender Sensitivity Award, Dimensions Mumbai, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and Best Book on Cinema.

Artistic Director, Deepti DCunha said, “Once again this year we have achieved a fantastic curation consisting of the most anticipated and acclaimed titles from World Cinema that will show for the very first time in India, at MAMI. We were overwhelmed by the huge number of submissions from South Asia and the South Asian diaspora, and are delighted to see that South Asian filmmakers across the world are finding value in bringing their films to our Competition and Focus South Asia sections. This has strengthened our faith in our vision to provide a common platform to highlight films that champion the South Asian voice.”

MAMI’s Year Round Programme in 2024 has had a fantastic run with Previews of to-be-released films, and initiatives like MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone, Colorist Workshop (Focus: Women Colorists), Word to Screen Market (South Asia), Best Book on Cinema and the Rashid Irani Young Critics Lab.

MAMI will shortly announce the official selection, and open delegate badge registrations for the festival. See you at the movies!

About the prestigious MAMI event

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), has brought the best of contemporary world cinema and talent to the city of Mumbai since 1997. With its new and expanded vision to spotlight South Asian and South Asian diaspora filmmakers, MAMI is the hub for the world to discover emerging South Asian talent and contemporary cinema. The festival also conducts a robust Year Round Programme that acts as a hub for creators and cinephiles through screenings, networking opportunities, access to labs and workshops for skill development, masterclasses, and, very importantly, creating a community of cinema lovers.