Before MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur confident that funding from the govt can make it a global cinematic event à la Cannes

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur

Listen to this article MAMI Mumbai Film Festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur: ‘Hope we will have state support next year’ x 00:00

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, over the years, has become a symbol of the city’s love for the movies. As the prestigious film gala sees a change of leadership this year, with film archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur taking on the role of the festival director, he says the idea is to bring independent cinema to the forefront. The festival, which opens tomorrow, aims to celebrate both emerging and established voices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, we are in a phase of transition. One [change] is that it’s just MAMI. No festival in the world has a tagline. We have come back to the original name,” starts Dungarpur, addressing head-on that Jio, the long-standing festival sponsor, has pulled out this time. “The second important thing is that [over time], we didn’t feel like a festival. It has to be made into a celebration. We shouldn’t be spread out so massively that a guy from Juhu cannot meet a director, who is presenting [his film] in Goregaon. In film festivals, you should have to make little effort to go and experience the whole thing. Even with limited funding, we have got great programming this time—there is the South Asian competition, novel competition, we’ve got classics and the best of world cinema. But what was essential for me was to have an opening film that is truly Indian.”

Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light is the opening film at MAMI

This pursuit led him to Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning film, All We Imagine as Light. Dungarpur says the drama stands for two things that the festival stands for—the city of Mumbai, and rooting for indie filmmakers. “A young filmmaker finds it difficult to raise funds, then he makes a film, and then he is able to take it to the world. Payal’s film will be an inspiration because it has reached the goal of the Grand Prix. We want to make sure that this festival is not about big

films, it’s about independent films. We want it to be a people’s festival.”

Kapadia started her career with Dungarpur at Film Heritage Foundation, and to have his mentee’s work open the festival is a moment of great pride for him. “I have a special relationship with her. I told her that All We Imagine as Light should be the opening film for MAMI because it reflects the city. It’s rare to find a film that reflects everyone’s struggle in this city; a city where people come from different parts of the country and make a home. Usually foreign movies are chosen as the opening film. But to me, Payal’s film was the correct catalyst. There is so much buzz around this movie. Our phones have not stopped ringing; people want to come and see it. It’s wonderful to see this kind of response for an independent film. India doesn’t have the concept of a grant. It’s very tough for an independent filmmaker. That’s why you see so many sources of funding in Payal’s movie.”

Dungarpur believes MAMI has the potential to be on par with international film festivals like Venice and Cannes. He notes that the lack of state support holds India back from making a festival of that scale. “If a movie goes to Cannes or Venice, then it goes everywhere else. I want to make Mumbai [one such destination for cinema]. We are hoping that by next year, we will have support from the state because the festival represents the city and its spirit. We want the state to be involved. You will see the reflection of state’s support of what the coming days and the next six years are going to be like.”

Mumbai’s date with MAMI

. Over six days, the festival will showcase 110-plus films from over 45 countries. These include Demi Moore’s The Substance, Emilia Perez that is France’s official entry to the 2025 Oscars, and Manoj Bajpayee’s Despatch.

. To attend screenings and events, one needs to register for a delegate badge on the MAMI website. There are badges for the press, industry delegates, cinephiles as well as for senior citizens.

. Screenings and events will be spread across prominent venues in Mumbai, including Regal Cinema and PVR Juhu. Soho House Mumbai will host the Industry Programme from October 21 to 23.