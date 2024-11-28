In an exclusive interaction with Mid-day, Mandana Karimi opens up on changing fraternities, leading a business, and carving a niche for herself where she is taken seriously

Iranian actress and model Mandana Karimi, who rose to fame with the film 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' and her participation in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' has taken a break from showbiz and resorted to designing. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day, she opens up on changing fraternities, leading a business, and carving a niche for herself where she is taken seriously.

Mandana Karimi on taking a break from Bollywood

Speaking at an event that marked her collaboration with Carysil, Mandana answered the burning questions about her absence from the entertainment arena. She asserted, “Where is Mandana Karimi? Mandana Karimi is busy in the design world. To be honest, I don't like putting myself in a box and I think everyone, whoever has seen my work, you know, I was a model first, and then I did TV, then I did movies, I feel like I'm kind of an individual that likes doing a lot of things. And my personality is quite big. And so I can't do one thing.

“Mandana Karimi is not lost. She's still in India because India is my home. I've just changed the fraternity that I'm part of. But obviously, Bollywood and modeling always has my heart,” she added.

Mandana Karimi - The Boss Lady

After parting ways temporarily from the world of glitz and glamour, Mandana established herself as a businesswoman, who calls the shots on her terms. But how does she place an opinion in a room full of disagreements? She explains, “When you're a strong woman and you have an opinion and you have your own company, it's a little bit difficult to survive in a man's world. And as much as I'm positive, it is a man's world.”

“But we are in a time and place where a lot of women, have their own voice, right? So it doesn't matter how who's disagreeing with you. When you stay true to yourself when you believe what you say and you have done the homework, you know your facts, and you know your worth, that's when people will listen to you,” she adds.

Mandana Karimi on experiencing self-doubt

Sharing her advice for women who seek inspiration, Mandana states that there were times she doubted herself, “Don't be in a hurry to be successful right away. Success doesn't happen overnight. Have patience with yourself, have gratitude for yourself, and don't be hard on yourself because I had a lot of days and nights when I didn't know where I was going, I didn't know what I was going to do next, and I doubted myself for so many times. Stay true to yourself, believe in yourself, and keep moving and keep pushing forward,” she concludes.